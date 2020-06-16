All apartments in Brooklyn
226 Clifton Pl

Location

226 Clifton Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5B · Avail. Jun 28

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
gym
bike storage
FOR RENT BY OWNER, NO FEE A spectacular sun-drenched apartment in a luxury building. Master bedroom enjoys a private en-suite bathroom with marble-tiled shower, and a walk-in closet. Four spacious closets offer plenty of storage. Kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and Bertazzoni oven and range. In-unit Bosch laundry. Second room can be used as a bedroom (as in the picture) or as a spacious home office. Guest bathroom includes a bathtub/shower. Building features gym, resident cafe, gorgeous rooftop and courtyard, package room with virtual doorman, cold storage for grocery delivery and bike room. Storage unit in the basement is included in the rent. One block from the Bedford-Nostrand G train, twelve minutes on foot from the C train, and in close proximity to the Pratt Institute.

Deposit, credit & background check, and board approval required. Condo fees ($350) and deposit ($500) required. Small pets accepted with board approval for a deposit.
Shown by appointment. Masks required for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Clifton Pl have any available units?
226 Clifton Pl has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 Clifton Pl have?
Some of 226 Clifton Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Clifton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
226 Clifton Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Clifton Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Clifton Pl is pet friendly.
Does 226 Clifton Pl offer parking?
No, 226 Clifton Pl does not offer parking.
Does 226 Clifton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Clifton Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Clifton Pl have a pool?
No, 226 Clifton Pl does not have a pool.
Does 226 Clifton Pl have accessible units?
No, 226 Clifton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Clifton Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Clifton Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Clifton Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 Clifton Pl has units with air conditioning.
