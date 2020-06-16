226 Clifton Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman gym bike storage

FOR RENT BY OWNER, NO FEE A spectacular sun-drenched apartment in a luxury building. Master bedroom enjoys a private en-suite bathroom with marble-tiled shower, and a walk-in closet. Four spacious closets offer plenty of storage. Kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and Bertazzoni oven and range. In-unit Bosch laundry. Second room can be used as a bedroom (as in the picture) or as a spacious home office. Guest bathroom includes a bathtub/shower. Building features gym, resident cafe, gorgeous rooftop and courtyard, package room with virtual doorman, cold storage for grocery delivery and bike room. Storage unit in the basement is included in the rent. One block from the Bedford-Nostrand G train, twelve minutes on foot from the C train, and in close proximity to the Pratt Institute.



Deposit, credit & background check, and board approval required. Condo fees ($350) and deposit ($500) required. Small pets accepted with board approval for a deposit.

Shown by appointment. Masks required for showings.