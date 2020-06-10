All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:10 PM

225 SCHERMERHORN ST.

225 Schermerhorn Street · (917) 690-3545
Location

225 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Trendy and sophisticated luxury high rise in a centralized location with everything you need right at your fingertips. Unwind in the lush landscaped courtyard or kick up your feet in the plush lounge while enjoying complimentary treats. The Addison state of the art fitness center, cold storage, bike storage, doorman private resident storage and more! Homes feature oversized thermopane picture windows, good natural light, hardwood flooring and premium stainless steel appliances. For a prompt response to view please contact ~ 917-690-3545 lsr259294

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. have any available units?
225 SCHERMERHORN ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. have?
Some of 225 SCHERMERHORN ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. currently offering any rent specials?
225 SCHERMERHORN ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. pet-friendly?
No, 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. offer parking?
Yes, 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. does offer parking.
Does 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. have a pool?
No, 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. does not have a pool.
Does 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. have accessible units?
No, 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 SCHERMERHORN ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
