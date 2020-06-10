225 SCHERMERHORN ST.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage

Trendy and sophisticated luxury high rise in a centralized location with everything you need right at your fingertips. Unwind in the lush landscaped courtyard or kick up your feet in the plush lounge while enjoying complimentary treats. The Addison state of the art fitness center, cold storage, bike storage, doorman private resident storage and more! Homes feature oversized thermopane picture windows, good natural light, hardwood flooring and premium stainless steel appliances. For a prompt response to view please contact ~ 917-690-3545 lsr259294