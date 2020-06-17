225 16th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Need more space and private outdoor? This charming, pet friendly, 2.5 / 3 bed 2 bath duplex apartment in a brick townhouse with private garden and patio on one of South Slope's tree lined blocks offers close to 1700 square feet of interior living space and feels like a country house oasis in the city! Come home to your own entryway under the stoop on the ground floor level, leading to a full floor of spacious living that is loaded with charm, details and a lush private garden with a decked patio. Enjoy the warm months from your landscaped garden where you can sip coffee in the morning from your patio, and dine al fresco. Southwestern exposures offer excellent light all day long. Charming details like pocket doors, exposed brick, decorative fireplace with slate mantle and extra large eat in kitchen with terracotta ceramic tile floors, high grade stainless appliances, custom cabinets and a large food pantry. Enclosed landscaped garden through french doors from the kitchen. Upstairs 2 large bedrooms that can fit queen and king beds in the front and back bedrooms. Middle room with transom window can fit a double or can be used as a nursery, den or office. 2 renovated full bathrooms. Wood floors throughout the apartment and window ac allowed. (3 ac units provided). Washer/dryer in basement. * Includes Basic WIFI and Cable! Pets are welcome. Offered Unfurnished, or Furnished. Great neighborhood, zoned for PS 10, stroll to Prospect Park, 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue grocery stores, shops and restaurants. So bring the dog and don't let this great deal get away. Available July 1. * Not on Streeteasy.Contact me for more details and appointment to see this fantastic home.