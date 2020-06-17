All apartments in Brooklyn
225 16th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

225 16th Street

225 16th Street · (917) 648-6068
Location

225 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN DUPLEX · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Need more space and private outdoor? This charming, pet friendly, 2.5 / 3 bed 2 bath duplex apartment in a brick townhouse with private garden and patio on one of South Slope's tree lined blocks offers close to 1700 square feet of interior living space and feels like a country house oasis in the city! Come home to your own entryway under the stoop on the ground floor level, leading to a full floor of spacious living that is loaded with charm, details and a lush private garden with a decked patio. Enjoy the warm months from your landscaped garden where you can sip coffee in the morning from your patio, and dine al fresco. Southwestern exposures offer excellent light all day long. Charming details like pocket doors, exposed brick, decorative fireplace with slate mantle and extra large eat in kitchen with terracotta ceramic tile floors, high grade stainless appliances, custom cabinets and a large food pantry. Enclosed landscaped garden through french doors from the kitchen. Upstairs 2 large bedrooms that can fit queen and king beds in the front and back bedrooms. Middle room with transom window can fit a double or can be used as a nursery, den or office. 2 renovated full bathrooms. Wood floors throughout the apartment and window ac allowed. (3 ac units provided). Washer/dryer in basement. * Includes Basic WIFI and Cable! Pets are welcome. Offered Unfurnished, or Furnished. Great neighborhood, zoned for PS 10, stroll to Prospect Park, 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue grocery stores, shops and restaurants. So bring the dog and don't let this great deal get away. Available July 1. * Not on Streeteasy.Contact me for more details and appointment to see this fantastic home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 16th Street have any available units?
225 16th Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 16th Street have?
Some of 225 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 225 16th Street offer parking?
No, 225 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 16th Street have a pool?
No, 225 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 16th Street has units with air conditioning.
