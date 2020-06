Amenities

Huge 1 Bedroom with balcony and 15 foot celings with additional spacious loft level balcony can be used as a TV Home Studio for all virtual meetings. The apt has a generous open chef's kitchen, Stainless appliances; stone counter tops and a large dining bar.



The bedroom has double height light with a cool outdoor balcony, offering fantastic storage with 2 large closets. The bath has high end fixtures, including a Toto toilet.



The apartment has private outdoor rooftop area with spectacular 360' views.