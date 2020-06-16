223 DEAN ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage

Step into this Parlor Floor Duplex and be awed by the high ceilings, ornate detail and two marble mantles! The GRAND parlor has tall windows overlooking your exclusive garden. Step out onto your deck off your kitchen and enjoy your exclusive back garden. What a great place for a BBQ! Enjoy entertaining in your formal dining room off your kitchen with stainless steel appliances plus dishwasher. The double parlor has an abundance of sunshine all day long.The garden level has two KING size bedrooms with another marble mantle, built in books shelves, ample closets, wall-to-wall walk-in closet, washer/dryer, large full bathroom with a window for fresh air, stroll/bike storage and pet on approval with additional security. (MORE photos to come)The neighborhood has the best restaurants, groceries and boutiques. Just steps away to Smith Street, Court Street and Atlantic Avenue. Near Barclay Center, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Prospect Park, BAM & Brooklyn Museum blocks to Bergen F/G trains, walking distance to the A-C-E-4-5-2-3-R get to your destination in Manhattan in minutes! Citi-bike at the corner too! Brokers Fee