223 DEAN ST.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

223 DEAN ST.

223 Dean Street · (718) 625-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Boerum Hill
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

223 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
Step into this Parlor Floor Duplex and be awed by the high ceilings, ornate detail and two marble mantles! The GRAND parlor has tall windows overlooking your exclusive garden. Step out onto your deck off your kitchen and enjoy your exclusive back garden. What a great place for a BBQ! Enjoy entertaining in your formal dining room off your kitchen with stainless steel appliances plus dishwasher. The double parlor has an abundance of sunshine all day long.The garden level has two KING size bedrooms with another marble mantle, built in books shelves, ample closets, wall-to-wall walk-in closet, washer/dryer, large full bathroom with a window for fresh air, stroll/bike storage and pet on approval with additional security. (MORE photos to come)The neighborhood has the best restaurants, groceries and boutiques. Just steps away to Smith Street, Court Street and Atlantic Avenue. Near Barclay Center, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Prospect Park, BAM & Brooklyn Museum blocks to Bergen F/G trains, walking distance to the A-C-E-4-5-2-3-R get to your destination in Manhattan in minutes! Citi-bike at the corner too! Brokers Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 DEAN ST. have any available units?
223 DEAN ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 223 DEAN ST. have?
Some of 223 DEAN ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 DEAN ST. currently offering any rent specials?
223 DEAN ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 DEAN ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 DEAN ST. is pet friendly.
Does 223 DEAN ST. offer parking?
No, 223 DEAN ST. does not offer parking.
Does 223 DEAN ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 DEAN ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 DEAN ST. have a pool?
No, 223 DEAN ST. does not have a pool.
Does 223 DEAN ST. have accessible units?
No, 223 DEAN ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 223 DEAN ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 DEAN ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 DEAN ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 DEAN ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
