220 Rogers Avenue

NO FEE! Spacious, Renovated 4 Bed/2 Bath Apartment Available In Crown Heights! A beautiful, newly renovated 4-bedroom / 2-bath apartment in the heart of Crown Heights with PRIVATE ROOF DECK! A short walk to Prospect Park, amazing restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Only 2 blocks away from Union Market and close to the 2,3,4,5 train lines! This units features: - Private roof deck - Washer/dryer in unit - Hardwood floors - New stainless steel appliances including dishwasher/microwave - Exposed brick - Small building, only 1 neighbor - and much more!