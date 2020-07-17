All apartments in Brooklyn
220 Rogers Avenue

220 Rogers Avenue · (347) 463-9246
Location

220 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
NO FEE! Spacious, Renovated 4 Bed/2 Bath Apartment Available In Crown Heights! A beautiful, newly renovated 4-bedroom / 2-bath apartment in the heart of Crown Heights with PRIVATE ROOF DECK! A short walk to Prospect Park, amazing restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Only 2 blocks away from Union Market and close to the 2,3,4,5 train lines! This units features: - Private roof deck - Washer/dryer in unit - Hardwood floors - New stainless steel appliances including dishwasher/microwave - Exposed brick - Small building, only 1 neighbor - and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
220 Rogers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 220 Rogers Avenue have?
Some of 220 Rogers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 Rogers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 220 Rogers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 220 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
No, 220 Rogers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 220 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Rogers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 220 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 220 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Rogers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Rogers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Rogers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
