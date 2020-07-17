22 North 6th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool playground concierge

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge doorman parking playground pool garage internet access media room sauna

*contact me to view multiple videos*Welcome to the EDGE, the most sought after full service building in Williamsburg, simply the most amenitized luxury high-rise in Brooklyn: 24h doorman and concierge, residents' lounge with WiFi, library, movie theater, playground, multivalent basketball court, health club with steam room, sauna, locker rooms, swimming pool, hot-tub, cold plunge, outdoor showers and sunbathing patio facing the NYC skyline.14B is a fully furnished 1BR apartment with sunny Southern views. All furnishings shown in the pictures will be included. Miele refrigerator and top-of-the-line Bosch appliances (including a washer drier); built-in safe; floor-to-ceiling windows, white-oak hardwood floors and a nicely sized balcony offering open City and river views.On-site garage, minutes from Citibike docking stations, L train at Bedford, JMZ at Broadway, and finally the East River Ferry, right on your front yard.