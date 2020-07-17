All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

22 North 6th Street

22 North 6th Street · (212) 000-0000
Location

22 North 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-B · Avail. now

$3,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
*contact me to view multiple videos*Welcome to the EDGE, the most sought after full service building in Williamsburg, simply the most amenitized luxury high-rise in Brooklyn: 24h doorman and concierge, residents' lounge with WiFi, library, movie theater, playground, multivalent basketball court, health club with steam room, sauna, locker rooms, swimming pool, hot-tub, cold plunge, outdoor showers and sunbathing patio facing the NYC skyline.14B is a fully furnished 1BR apartment with sunny Southern views. All furnishings shown in the pictures will be included. Miele refrigerator and top-of-the-line Bosch appliances (including a washer drier); built-in safe; floor-to-ceiling windows, white-oak hardwood floors and a nicely sized balcony offering open City and river views.On-site garage, minutes from Citibike docking stations, L train at Bedford, JMZ at Broadway, and finally the East River Ferry, right on your front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 North 6th Street have any available units?
22 North 6th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 North 6th Street have?
Some of 22 North 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 North 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 North 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 North 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 North 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 22 North 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 22 North 6th Street offers parking.
Does 22 North 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 North 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 North 6th Street have a pool?
Yes, 22 North 6th Street has a pool.
Does 22 North 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 22 North 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 North 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 North 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 North 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 North 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
