Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Welcome to 218 Saint John's Place. This extravagant one bed and one bathroom unit exemplifies the beauty of Park Slope.



With timeless finishes throughout, this brownstone is located on a tranquil block, just steps away from Grand Army Plaza and SoulCycle.



This unit is a third floor walk-up and there is shared laundry and storage in the basement.



TRANSPORTATION:

-B Q at 7th Av 0.11 miles

-2 3 at Grand Army Plaza 0.11 miles



Video tours available upon request!