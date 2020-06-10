All apartments in Brooklyn
218 Calyer St

218 Calyer Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

218 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
I am moving part time to California, and need someone to sublet my apartment. Rent is $2399/month, and the lease expires in April, with potential to renew lease for $2,499. Utilities are included.

This beautiful apartment is geared for comfort, saturated with light, and is ideal for a work from home environment. With a full ergonomic set up including a large curved Samsung screen, ergonomic Steelcase chair, two TVs, and a luscious Purple mattress that folds up into a murphy bed, youll really like it here. The place comes with a backyard (shared, but, barely used by other residents), and has a BBQ. It is very quiet here in Greenpoint and access to Manhattan is very close by ferry or subway. The neighborhood is amazing with a lot of restaurants and responsible-and-pop bodegas.

You must be willing to undergo a credit check and provide proof of income. One month deposit upfront. Minimum 6 months.

All of the lighting is Alexa enabled, and the front door comes with a smart lock. Feel free to call/text me if you have any questions; Im open to all kinds of arrangements. You can view the place after texting/calling me to arrange.

Its in an awesome neighborhood, the neighbors are great, and its sooo comfortable here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Calyer St have any available units?
218 Calyer St has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 218 Calyer St currently offering any rent specials?
218 Calyer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Calyer St pet-friendly?
No, 218 Calyer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 218 Calyer St offer parking?
No, 218 Calyer St does not offer parking.
Does 218 Calyer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Calyer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Calyer St have a pool?
No, 218 Calyer St does not have a pool.
Does 218 Calyer St have accessible units?
No, 218 Calyer St does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Calyer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Calyer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Calyer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Calyer St does not have units with air conditioning.
