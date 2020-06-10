218 Calyer St

Amenities

bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill

I am moving part time to California, and need someone to sublet my apartment. Rent is $2399/month, and the lease expires in April, with potential to renew lease for $2,499. Utilities are included.



This beautiful apartment is geared for comfort, saturated with light, and is ideal for a work from home environment. With a full ergonomic set up including a large curved Samsung screen, ergonomic Steelcase chair, two TVs, and a luscious Purple mattress that folds up into a murphy bed, youll really like it here. The place comes with a backyard (shared, but, barely used by other residents), and has a BBQ. It is very quiet here in Greenpoint and access to Manhattan is very close by ferry or subway. The neighborhood is amazing with a lot of restaurants and responsible-and-pop bodegas.



You must be willing to undergo a credit check and provide proof of income. One month deposit upfront. Minimum 6 months.



All of the lighting is Alexa enabled, and the front door comes with a smart lock. Feel free to call/text me if you have any questions; Im open to all kinds of arrangements. You can view the place after texting/calling me to arrange.



Its in an awesome neighborhood, the neighbors are great, and its sooo comfortable here.