hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge 2.5 Bedroom

Located in Bedstuy area

3 Blocks to A and C train at Ralph ave station.

Super location

Very convenient neighborhood

*

2 queen size room both with closets

Extra room for storage and office space

Nice full kitchen and bathroom

Large living room

Great high ceilings

Hardwood floors

Heat and hot water included

Available January 1st

Small pets ok

Must have both credit and income to get approved

Guarantor are welcome

Showing now



