Fully rennovated 2 bedroom on Ocean Ave between Lincoln RD & Parkside Ave. Just a long block to the Prospect Park BQ trains. Close to all manner of shopping, farmers market organic stores & all needs. Steps to skating rink. This is 5th fl walkup. 2 large bedrooms wit high ceilings, lots of windows so light light! Light! Wood floors great kitchen with oak wood cabinets & stainless appliances. There is Laundry in building.Please call or text for access. LevelGroup122964