216 Flatbush Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated yoga

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill yoga

Do you Smell that BBQ? Did you Grow those Tomatoes on your Veranda? Grilling and Chilling beckons throughout this Meow/Woof Renovated Home & Garden - Just 1 Stop from Manhattan is this PET FRIENDLY 1 BED + PRIVATE SETBACK TERRACE situated steps to the Bergen Street 2/3 and 3 Blocks to Barclays Center/Target 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R/LIRR.



This Spectacular Sunny Floorthrough with Dual Exposures is just one flight up and Features Tall Ceilings, New Oak Strip Hardwood Floors, Modern Open Designer Kitchen with Dishwasher and Microwave, Renovated Windowed Bath and an Expansive Setback Terrace overlooking Bergen Street.



Green Thumbs and Outdoor Space Enthusiasts. Make this your New Home where Park Slope and Prospect Heights converge, 10 Minutes from Prospect Park, Fort Greene, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Union Market, Soul Cycle, Orange Theory, Area and Y7 Yoga & MORE!



Guarantor Ok. Dog/Cat permitted upon Approval,BRAND NEW RENOVATED PET FRIENDLY 1 BED + PRIVATE SETBACK TERRACE steps to the Bergen Street 2/3 and 3 Blocks to Barclays Center/Target 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R/LIRR Available JUNE 1st. This Spectacular Sunny Floorthrough is just one flight up and features New Oak Strip Floors, Brand New Open Designer Kitchen with Dishwasher and Microwave, Renovated Windowed Bath and an Expansive Setback Terrace facing Bergen Street for Green Thumbs and Outdoor Space Enthusiasts. Make this your New Home and place yourself where Park Slope and Prospect Heights Converge, 10 Minutes from Prospect Park, Fort Greene Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Union Market, Soul Cycle, Orange Theory, Yoga, CrossFit, Bklyn Boulders & MORE!



Guarantors Welcome. Pets are permitted upon Approval + $500 Pet Deposit Per Pet. Move In June 1.