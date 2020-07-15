All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 216 Flatbush Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
216 Flatbush Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

216 Flatbush Avenue

216 Flatbush Avenue · (212) 688-1000 ext. 729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

216 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
yoga
Do you Smell that BBQ? Did you Grow those Tomatoes on your Veranda? Grilling and Chilling beckons throughout this Meow/Woof Renovated Home & Garden - Just 1 Stop from Manhattan is this PET FRIENDLY 1 BED + PRIVATE SETBACK TERRACE situated steps to the Bergen Street 2/3 and 3 Blocks to Barclays Center/Target 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R/LIRR.

This Spectacular Sunny Floorthrough with Dual Exposures is just one flight up and Features Tall Ceilings, New Oak Strip Hardwood Floors, Modern Open Designer Kitchen with Dishwasher and Microwave, Renovated Windowed Bath and an Expansive Setback Terrace overlooking Bergen Street.

Green Thumbs and Outdoor Space Enthusiasts. Make this your New Home where Park Slope and Prospect Heights converge, 10 Minutes from Prospect Park, Fort Greene, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Union Market, Soul Cycle, Orange Theory, Area and Y7 Yoga & MORE!

Guarantor Ok. Dog/Cat permitted upon Approval,BRAND NEW RENOVATED PET FRIENDLY 1 BED + PRIVATE SETBACK TERRACE steps to the Bergen Street 2/3 and 3 Blocks to Barclays Center/Target 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R/LIRR Available JUNE 1st. This Spectacular Sunny Floorthrough is just one flight up and features New Oak Strip Floors, Brand New Open Designer Kitchen with Dishwasher and Microwave, Renovated Windowed Bath and an Expansive Setback Terrace facing Bergen Street for Green Thumbs and Outdoor Space Enthusiasts. Make this your New Home and place yourself where Park Slope and Prospect Heights Converge, 10 Minutes from Prospect Park, Fort Greene Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Union Market, Soul Cycle, Orange Theory, Yoga, CrossFit, Bklyn Boulders & MORE!

Guarantors Welcome. Pets are permitted upon Approval + $500 Pet Deposit Per Pet. Move In June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
216 Flatbush Avenue has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Flatbush Avenue have?
Some of 216 Flatbush Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 Flatbush Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Flatbush Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 216 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
No, 216 Flatbush Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 216 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Flatbush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Flatbush Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 216 Flatbush Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity