2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G
Last updated June 30 2020

2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G

2147 East 17th Street · (718) 627-4251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2147 East 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

Amenities: Onsite Super in 1D, Elevator, Security Camera DVR System, Cable Ready
60 unit elevator building. Sheepshead Bay neighborhood close to Manhattan Beach, Coney Island, and Brighton Beach. Public transportation options are convenient, with two subway lines and express buses that run to the city. For drivers, Sheepshead Bay has easy access to the Belt Parkway. The school district #22 schools are P.S. 254 and P.S. 206. For more information, go to: https://freymgmt.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G have any available units?
2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G currently offering any rent specials?
2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G pet-friendly?
No, 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G offer parking?
No, 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G does not offer parking.
Does 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G have a pool?
No, 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G does not have a pool.
Does 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G have accessible units?
No, 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G have units with air conditioning?
No, 2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G does not have units with air conditioning.
