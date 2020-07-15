2147 East 17th Street, Apt 2G

Amenities

Amenities: Onsite Super in 1D, Elevator, Security Camera DVR System, Cable Ready

60 unit elevator building. Sheepshead Bay neighborhood close to Manhattan Beach, Coney Island, and Brighton Beach. Public transportation options are convenient, with two subway lines and express buses that run to the city. For drivers, Sheepshead Bay has easy access to the Belt Parkway. The school district #22 schools are P.S. 254 and P.S. 206. For more information, go to: https://freymgmt.managebuilding.com