Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:25 PM

214 North 4th Street

214 North 4th Street · (917) 300-1902
Location

214 North 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Sun-Drenched Three bedroom Pad in the Heart of Willliamsburg - North 4th Street @ Roebling! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and tons of windows!!!Unit Details:- Only 1 Flight up (skip the desire for an elevator)- Windowed kitchen with lots of cabinet space- GIGANTIC LIVING ROOM- Heat & hot water included- Pet Friendly- Bedroom area receives decent natural light from multiple exposures Short distance to a bunch of restaurants and neighborhood attractions such as Walter Foods, Radegast Hall & Biergarten, Williamsburg CInemas, Commodore, Whole Foods, Apple Store, Equinox, Pod Hotel (featuring Clinton Hall), etcTrain stations nearby are the Bedford Ave L, Metropolitan Ave G (Lorimer L) and a few blocks from the Marcy Ave JMZ station (1st stop in Brooklyn via Williamsburg bridge)You can literally bike to the city from your apartment (via Roebling)Also, you are a short distance to the East River Ferry! Citibike is literally on the corner of the building. Please, only serious inquiries there is a broker fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 North 4th Street have any available units?
214 North 4th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 North 4th Street have?
Some of 214 North 4th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 North 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 North 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 North 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 North 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 214 North 4th Street offer parking?
No, 214 North 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 214 North 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 North 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 North 4th Street have a pool?
No, 214 North 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 North 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 214 North 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 North 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 North 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 North 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 North 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
