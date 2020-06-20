214 North 4th Street

Amenities

Sun-Drenched Three bedroom Pad in the Heart of Willliamsburg - North 4th Street @ Roebling! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and tons of windows!!!Unit Details:- Only 1 Flight up (skip the desire for an elevator)- Windowed kitchen with lots of cabinet space- GIGANTIC LIVING ROOM- Heat & hot water included- Pet Friendly- Bedroom area receives decent natural light from multiple exposures Short distance to a bunch of restaurants and neighborhood attractions such as Walter Foods, Radegast Hall & Biergarten, Williamsburg CInemas, Commodore, Whole Foods, Apple Store, Equinox, Pod Hotel (featuring Clinton Hall), etcTrain stations nearby are the Bedford Ave L, Metropolitan Ave G (Lorimer L) and a few blocks from the Marcy Ave JMZ station (1st stop in Brooklyn via Williamsburg bridge)You can literally bike to the city from your apartment (via Roebling)Also, you are a short distance to the East River Ferry! Citibike is literally on the corner of the building. Please, only serious inquiries there is a broker fee!