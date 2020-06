Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice and renovated hight first floor 1BR apartment is located in a small coop building with a laundry. Close to transportation, Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Park, and more!

Large and bright living space, open kitchen with lot of cabinets. Bedroom might fit a queen size bed and has two large closets. Renovated bathroom. Heat, hot water, and gas are included. No pets.