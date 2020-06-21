All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020

211 North 5th Street

211 North 5th Street · (718) 679-7822
Location

211 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$5,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
elevator
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
A truly unique gem in North Williamsburg- This is a floor-through, loft inspired 2-bedroom, 2-bath with 25 feet of south-facing, floor-to-ceiling glass windows and 1,280 square feet of generous living space. Furnished options are also available.

The building is a short walk to all major transportation, including the Bedford L and ,North 5th Street ferry landing, and the J, M and Z trains. You are also surrounded by world class shops, restaurants, and amenities including WholeFoods, Apple Store, Equinox, McCarren Park (features weekend Farmer's Market), and so much more!

Enter the home through a key locked elevator into a large great room featuring 9-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall glass windows with a Juliet balcony, exposed brick, a massive open island kitchen and lovely treetop views overlooking North 5th Street. Beyond the great room is a home office, coat closet, fully customized laundry room and a foyer leading to the full guest bathroom with deep soaking tub.

The north-facing master bedroom is 18 12, has a large walk-in-closet, a four-fixture bathroom with separate tub and shower and overlooks the rear gardens of adjacent townhomes. The second bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed, has two large closets and easy access to the second, full bathroom.

Originally completed in North 5th Street is a boutique, 8-unit condominium with two homes per floor, video intercom, and a common roof deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 North 5th Street have any available units?
211 North 5th Street has a unit available for $5,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 North 5th Street have?
Some of 211 North 5th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 North 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 North 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 North 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 North 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 211 North 5th Street offer parking?
No, 211 North 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 North 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 North 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 North 5th Street have a pool?
No, 211 North 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 North 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 211 North 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 North 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 North 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 North 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 North 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
