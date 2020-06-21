211 North 5th Street

Amenities

A truly unique gem in North Williamsburg- This is a floor-through, loft inspired 2-bedroom, 2-bath with 25 feet of south-facing, floor-to-ceiling glass windows and 1,280 square feet of generous living space. Furnished options are also available.



The building is a short walk to all major transportation, including the Bedford L and ,North 5th Street ferry landing, and the J, M and Z trains. You are also surrounded by world class shops, restaurants, and amenities including WholeFoods, Apple Store, Equinox, McCarren Park (features weekend Farmer's Market), and so much more!



Enter the home through a key locked elevator into a large great room featuring 9-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall glass windows with a Juliet balcony, exposed brick, a massive open island kitchen and lovely treetop views overlooking North 5th Street. Beyond the great room is a home office, coat closet, fully customized laundry room and a foyer leading to the full guest bathroom with deep soaking tub.



The north-facing master bedroom is 18 12, has a large walk-in-closet, a four-fixture bathroom with separate tub and shower and overlooks the rear gardens of adjacent townhomes. The second bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed, has two large closets and easy access to the second, full bathroom.



Originally completed in North 5th Street is a boutique, 8-unit condominium with two homes per floor, video intercom, and a common roof deck.