Amenities

Virtual Tour: https://bit.ly/34sUsF0No Fee Three bedroom One Bathroom apartment for Rent in Bedstuy. Situated on *third* floor of a walk up building, this unit faces East and North for great light all day long and features:--hardwood floors----exposed brick----three equal full sized bedrooms----high ceilings----all bedrooms have closets----stainless steel appliances----newly renovated bathroom----living room could fit a small couch and television----NO FEE--Pets allowed case by case6 blocks AC Utica stop