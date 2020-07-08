All apartments in Brooklyn
210 Cook St 202
210 Cook St 202

210 Cook Street · (209) 423-9130
Location

210 Cook Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
210 Cook St - Property Id: 314852

A spacious open studio (can be converted into a 3 bedroom) Loft in the heart of Williamsburg, the trendiest neighborhood of Brooklyn. This is a great living space for anyone needed a large open layout. Located near grocery stores, coffee shops, bars and restaurants.

Open flexible space with a great layout

Transits: L, J, M, AND Z.

Amenities:
Hardwood floors
Fully Tiled bathroom

NO FEE
GUARANTORS WELCOME
PETS ALLOWED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/210-cook-st-brooklyn-ny-unit-202/314852
Property Id 314852

(RLNE5943618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

