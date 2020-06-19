209 Dean Street

Amenities
Available for rent & for sale (@$4.375M), this fully renovated single family townhouse has space for all of your needs: a home office, sky-lit gym, five bedrooms, multiple living spaces (triple parlor + family room & dining room) and a lush garden.
This prewar home has a handsome facade, historic detail (ceiling moldings, shutters, 7 marble fireplaces (3 working gas), floor to ceiling windows in front parlor+) as well as the necessary modern upgrades (central air conditioning, a chef's kitchen with two dishwashers a Viking stove, a Sub Zero refrigerator and a wine cellar).
Pets Welcome!