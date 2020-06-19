All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 209 Dean Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
209 Dean Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

209 Dean Street

209 Dean Street · (212) 452-6267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Boerum Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

209 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit TOWNHOUSE · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Available for rent & for sale (@$4.375M), this fully renovated single family townhouse has space for all of your needs: a home office, sky-lit gym, five bedrooms, multiple living spaces (triple parlor + family room & dining room) and a lush garden.

This prewar home has a handsome facade, historic detail (ceiling moldings, shutters, 7 marble fireplaces (3 working gas), floor to ceiling windows in front parlor+) as well as the necessary modern upgrades (central air conditioning, a chef's kitchen with two dishwashers a Viking stove, a Sub Zero refrigerator and a wine cellar).

Pets Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Dean Street have any available units?
209 Dean Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 Dean Street have?
Some of 209 Dean Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Dean Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Dean Street is pet friendly.
Does 209 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 209 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 209 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 209 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 209 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 209 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Dean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 Dean Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 209 Dean Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity