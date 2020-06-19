209 Dean Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Available for rent & for sale (@$4.375M), this fully renovated single family townhouse has space for all of your needs: a home office, sky-lit gym, five bedrooms, multiple living spaces (triple parlor + family room & dining room) and a lush garden.



This prewar home has a handsome facade, historic detail (ceiling moldings, shutters, 7 marble fireplaces (3 working gas), floor to ceiling windows in front parlor+) as well as the necessary modern upgrades (central air conditioning, a chef's kitchen with two dishwashers a Viking stove, a Sub Zero refrigerator and a wine cellar).



Pets Welcome!