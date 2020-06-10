All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 205 Water Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
205 Water Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

205 Water Street

205 Water Street · (646) 245-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

205 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-E · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
lobby
media room
NO FEE

Occupancy August 1
Elegant studio apartment with top-of -class finishes in a full service luxury condo in prime Dumbo. Rarely available.

The designer kitchen offers polished Quartzite countertops, an island, state of the art cabinet faced appliances, wine refrigerator, and elegant custom cabinetry. There is a laundry closet as well as a walk in closet. The spa-like bath gleams with Porcelanosa fixtures, Carrara marble countertops and backsplash.

Situated in the landmarked Historic District of Dumbo, 205 Water was designed as a modern re-interpretation of loft living with strong references to the neighborhood's industrial origins. This is reflected in the use of poured concrete, steel and glass, and creative details like the use of reclaimed wood from the Coney Island boardwalk and repurposed railway tracks in the lobby.

This full-service condo offers 24-hour attended door, cold storage, bike storage, in-building garage, fitness center, resident's lounge, media room and landscaped common outdoor spaces.

Enjoy easy access to the magnificent waterfront Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Empire Stores, great new dining experiences like Cecconi's, Celestine, and Sugarcane, a vibrant art culture, and the joy of living in one of the most exciting and beautiful neighborhoods in New York City. Two blocks to the F train and one stop to Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Water Street have any available units?
205 Water Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Water Street have?
Some of 205 Water Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 Water Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Water Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 Water Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 205 Water Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 Water Street does offer parking.
Does 205 Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Water Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Water Street have a pool?
No, 205 Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 Water Street have accessible units?
No, 205 Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Water Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Water Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Water Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Water Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 205 Water Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity