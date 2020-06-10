205 Water Street

Amenities

Occupancy August 1

Elegant studio apartment with top-of -class finishes in a full service luxury condo in prime Dumbo. Rarely available.



The designer kitchen offers polished Quartzite countertops, an island, state of the art cabinet faced appliances, wine refrigerator, and elegant custom cabinetry. There is a laundry closet as well as a walk in closet. The spa-like bath gleams with Porcelanosa fixtures, Carrara marble countertops and backsplash.



Situated in the landmarked Historic District of Dumbo, 205 Water was designed as a modern re-interpretation of loft living with strong references to the neighborhood's industrial origins. This is reflected in the use of poured concrete, steel and glass, and creative details like the use of reclaimed wood from the Coney Island boardwalk and repurposed railway tracks in the lobby.



This full-service condo offers 24-hour attended door, cold storage, bike storage, in-building garage, fitness center, resident's lounge, media room and landscaped common outdoor spaces.



Enjoy easy access to the magnificent waterfront Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Empire Stores, great new dining experiences like Cecconi's, Celestine, and Sugarcane, a vibrant art culture, and the joy of living in one of the most exciting and beautiful neighborhoods in New York City. Two blocks to the F train and one stop to Manhattan.