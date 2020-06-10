204 Huntington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bike storage

LOFT-STYLE LIVING This delightful 2 bedroom / 2 bath loft located at the famed Candy Factory Lofts is a truly unique apartment.



13'+ soaring ceilings and concrete beams pay homage to the original industrial design while the oversized windows allow natural sunlight to pour in throughout the space. The home features 967sq ft of living space, Oak wood floors, two generously sized bedrooms, two full baths and an expansive great room for living, dining, and entertaining. A modern renovated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and renewed bright bathrooms complete this exceptional offering.



204 Huntington is a boutique loft-style building steps from the F/G trains and centrally located near Carroll Garden's best attractions. The building features a full-time super, on-site laundry, bike storage and a lovely central landscaped courtyard.



Net Rent advertised. 4495 gross with 1.5 month free on a 13.5 month lease