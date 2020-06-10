All apartments in Brooklyn
204 Huntington Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 Huntington Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-N · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

LOFT-STYLE LIVING This delightful 2 bedroom / 2 bath loft located at the famed Candy Factory Lofts is a truly unique apartment.

13'+ soaring ceilings and concrete beams pay homage to the original industrial design while the oversized windows allow natural sunlight to pour in throughout the space. The home features 967sq ft of living space, Oak wood floors, two generously sized bedrooms, two full baths and an expansive great room for living, dining, and entertaining. A modern renovated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and renewed bright bathrooms complete this exceptional offering.

204 Huntington is a boutique loft-style building steps from the F/G trains and centrally located near Carroll Garden's best attractions. The building features a full-time super, on-site laundry, bike storage and a lovely central landscaped courtyard.

Net Rent advertised. 4495 gross with 1.5 month free on a 13.5 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Huntington Street have any available units?
204 Huntington Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Huntington Street have?
Some of 204 Huntington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Huntington Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 Huntington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Huntington Street pet-friendly?
No, 204 Huntington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 204 Huntington Street offer parking?
No, 204 Huntington Street does not offer parking.
Does 204 Huntington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Huntington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Huntington Street have a pool?
No, 204 Huntington Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 Huntington Street have accessible units?
No, 204 Huntington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Huntington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Huntington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Huntington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Huntington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
