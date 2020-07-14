All apartments in Brooklyn
202 Washington Park
202 Washington Park

202 Washington Park · (718) 499-3700
Location

202 Washington Park, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

RARELY AVAILABLE! This beautiful brownstone studio was gut renovated with condo level renovations in the kitchen and bath. With a large modern kitchen, Bosch dishwasher and GE Profile appliances, you'll be your own chef, whipping up amazing creations with produce picked up at the local farmers market that happens every weekend right outside your door. Another amazing benefit to this apartment is the CENTRAL AIR and heating!! Be the envy of your friends with the modern amenity of central air in a charming pre-war brownstone. This unit is rarely on the market, so make your appointment to see it today! No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Washington Park have any available units?
202 Washington Park has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 202 Washington Park currently offering any rent specials?
202 Washington Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Washington Park pet-friendly?
No, 202 Washington Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 202 Washington Park offer parking?
No, 202 Washington Park does not offer parking.
Does 202 Washington Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Washington Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Washington Park have a pool?
No, 202 Washington Park does not have a pool.
Does 202 Washington Park have accessible units?
No, 202 Washington Park does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Washington Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Washington Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Washington Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 Washington Park has units with air conditioning.
