201 Weirfield Street

201 Weirfield Street · (718) 923-8080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Weirfield Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available is a stunning 1.5 bedroom apartment oozing with pre-war charm. Located in a multi-family home on a quiet residential street, residents will enjoy the convenience of being 3.5 blocks from the Halsey Street J and L stop, and less than a block away from Irving Square Park and numerous neighborhood restaurants, bakeries, and shops. With pristine hardwood floors throughout, the apartment is bright and welcoming, featuring a fully-renovated kitchen and expansive bedroom that is attached to a smaller flex room. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Heat and hot water included. Reach out for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Weirfield Street have any available units?
201 Weirfield Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Weirfield Street have?
Some of 201 Weirfield Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Weirfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 Weirfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Weirfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Weirfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 Weirfield Street offer parking?
No, 201 Weirfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 Weirfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Weirfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Weirfield Street have a pool?
No, 201 Weirfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 Weirfield Street have accessible units?
No, 201 Weirfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Weirfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Weirfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Weirfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Weirfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
