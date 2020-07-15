201 Weirfield Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available is a stunning 1.5 bedroom apartment oozing with pre-war charm. Located in a multi-family home on a quiet residential street, residents will enjoy the convenience of being 3.5 blocks from the Halsey Street J and L stop, and less than a block away from Irving Square Park and numerous neighborhood restaurants, bakeries, and shops. With pristine hardwood floors throughout, the apartment is bright and welcoming, featuring a fully-renovated kitchen and expansive bedroom that is attached to a smaller flex room. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Heat and hot water included. Reach out for a tour.