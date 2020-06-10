All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

200 Patchen Avenue

200 Patchen Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

200 Patchen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Newly renovated 3.5 Bed, 1 Bath apartment for immediate occupancy!

This bright and airy unit spans the entire length of the building and offers a spacious living room, renovated eat-in kitchen, elegant bathroom a massive master bedroom, 2 smaller bedrooms and an additional room, suitable for a nursery or home office.
Additional features include great closet space throughout, high ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors.
Located right on Patchen Avenue steps to great dining and nightlife such as Chez Oskar, Casablanca Cocktail Lounge, Turtles All the Way Down and Saraghina.
Laundry right across the street. Pets on approval.
A/C at Utica Avenue and the B26 bus right on Patchen Avenue.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Patchen Avenue have any available units?
200 Patchen Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Patchen Avenue have?
Some of 200 Patchen Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Patchen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
200 Patchen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Patchen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Patchen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 200 Patchen Avenue offer parking?
No, 200 Patchen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 200 Patchen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Patchen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Patchen Avenue have a pool?
No, 200 Patchen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 200 Patchen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 200 Patchen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Patchen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Patchen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Patchen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Patchen Avenue has units with air conditioning.
