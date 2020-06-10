200 Patchen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Newly renovated 3.5 Bed, 1 Bath apartment for immediate occupancy!



Scroll down for video tour!



This bright and airy unit spans the entire length of the building and offers a spacious living room, renovated eat-in kitchen, elegant bathroom a massive master bedroom, 2 smaller bedrooms and an additional room, suitable for a nursery or home office.

Additional features include great closet space throughout, high ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors.

Located right on Patchen Avenue steps to great dining and nightlife such as Chez Oskar, Casablanca Cocktail Lounge, Turtles All the Way Down and Saraghina.

Laundry right across the street. Pets on approval.

A/C at Utica Avenue and the B26 bus right on Patchen Avenue.

Virtual Tours available!