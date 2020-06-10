All apartments in Brooklyn
200 Franklin Street

200 Franklin Street · (315) 727-8553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Franklin Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5F · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Welcome Home. Enjoy this massive fully furnished and sun filled 2bedroom / 1bathroom with home office in the heart of Greenpoint! As you enter the space via your direct keyed elevator you'll be immediately greeted by southern and western facing floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive views of the Manhattan skyline and 1 World Trade Center. With only two apartments on each floor you'll love this grand space with ample room to live and entertain. This smartly laid out apartment features, oak hardwood floors, open kitchen concept, large dining counter, large living room, high ceilings and two private balconies. Both bedrooms can fit queen or king beds with room for furniture and the bonus room can double as a 3rd bedroom or home office. Four closets in the apartment including a large pantry make storage a breeze. Located on the corner of Franklin and India street you'll be nestled one block from the G train as well as the green-point ferry dock allowing for a 15 minute commute to midtown manhattan. Heating and Cooling are included in rent and there is laundry in building as well. Sorry, NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Franklin Street have any available units?
200 Franklin Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Franklin Street have?
Some of 200 Franklin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 200 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 Franklin Street does offer parking.
Does 200 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 200 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 200 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Franklin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
