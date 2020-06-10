200 Franklin Street

Amenities

Welcome Home. Enjoy this massive fully furnished and sun filled 2bedroom / 1bathroom with home office in the heart of Greenpoint! As you enter the space via your direct keyed elevator you'll be immediately greeted by southern and western facing floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive views of the Manhattan skyline and 1 World Trade Center. With only two apartments on each floor you'll love this grand space with ample room to live and entertain. This smartly laid out apartment features, oak hardwood floors, open kitchen concept, large dining counter, large living room, high ceilings and two private balconies. Both bedrooms can fit queen or king beds with room for furniture and the bonus room can double as a 3rd bedroom or home office. Four closets in the apartment including a large pantry make storage a breeze. Located on the corner of Franklin and India street you'll be nestled one block from the G train as well as the green-point ferry dock allowing for a 15 minute commute to midtown manhattan. Heating and Cooling are included in rent and there is laundry in building as well. Sorry, NO PETS.