200 32nd Street

Welcome home to this new construction, floor-through 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with 1,000 SF private garden. Both the kitchen and the bath are recently renovated with custom wood and Italian porcelain finishes. The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, custom Brazilian wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances including a vented hood and dishwasher. Wide plank, oak wood flooring as well as art deco fireplace in the living room add to the chic design of this Brooklyn home.



Located in Greenwood Heights near Park Slope, you are only a five-minute walk to the new Bush Terminal Piers Park, Sunset Park Waterfront Park, Industry City and all of it's shopping attractions including Costco and Bed, Bath & Beyond, Ikea and The Home Depot. Also nearby are the myriad food options and grocers nearby such as Avocaderia, Korzo, Key Food, C-Town and Whole Foods a short-distance away in Gowanus. You are also a five minute-walk to the local R and express D & N trains at the 36th Street Station.



