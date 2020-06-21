All apartments in Brooklyn
200 32nd Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

200 32nd Street

200 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 32nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Greenwood Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome home to this new construction, floor-through 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with 1,000 SF private garden. Both the kitchen and the bath are recently renovated with custom wood and Italian porcelain finishes. The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, custom Brazilian wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances including a vented hood and dishwasher. Wide plank, oak wood flooring as well as art deco fireplace in the living room add to the chic design of this Brooklyn home.

Located in Greenwood Heights near Park Slope, you are only a five-minute walk to the new Bush Terminal Piers Park, Sunset Park Waterfront Park, Industry City and all of it's shopping attractions including Costco and Bed, Bath & Beyond, Ikea and The Home Depot. Also nearby are the myriad food options and grocers nearby such as Avocaderia, Korzo, Key Food, C-Town and Whole Foods a short-distance away in Gowanus. You are also a five minute-walk to the local R and express D & N trains at the 36th Street Station.

Renovations were recently completed making this garden home a MUST SEE!,Welcome home to this new construction, floor-through 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with 1,000 SF private garden. Both the kitchen and the bath are new with custom wood and Italian porcelain finishes. The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, custom Brazilian wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances including a vented hood and dishwasher. Wide plank, oak wood flooring as well as art deco fireplace in the living room add to the chic design of this Brooklyn home.

Located in Greenwood Heights near Park Slope, you are only a five-minute walk to the new Bush Terminal Piers Park, Sunset Park Waterfront Park, Industry City and all of it's shopping attractions including Saks Off Fifth, Costco and Bed, Bath & Beyond, Ikea and The Home Depot. You are also a five minute-walk to the local R and express D & N trains at the 36th Street Station.

Also nearby are the myriad food options such as Taqueria El Mezcal Corp, Prosperity Noodle, Tacos El Bronco, Blue Ribbon and Brooklyn Crab. Grocery options nearby are Bravo Supermarkets, C-Town and Whole Foods a short-distance away in Gowanus.

Renovations were just completed and available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 32nd Street have any available units?
200 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 200 32nd Street have?
Some of 200 32nd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 200 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 200 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 200 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 200 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
