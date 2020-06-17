20 Woodruff Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom Apartment!Directly across Prospect Park!!Near B,Q and shuttle trainsAbout the apartment:Lots of windows- great sunlightLaundry in buidlingGorgeous WOOD floorsNewly Renovated kitchenFully tiled bathroomHeat & hot water includedRent stabilizedElevator buildingVery well kept building.Located on woodruffave ave directly across from prospect park parade grounds and prospect park. Right by Parkside b,q trains and close to plenty of cafes, coffees shops, bars and grocery storesContact Rafael ASAP to schedule a viewing Lang1001