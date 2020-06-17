All apartments in Brooklyn
20 Woodruff Avenue
20 Woodruff Avenue

20 Woodruff Avenue · (305) 890-1374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Woodruff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
rent controlled
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
rent controlled
Beautiful 2 bedroom Apartment!Directly across Prospect Park!!Near B,Q and shuttle trainsAbout the apartment:Lots of windows- great sunlightLaundry in buidlingGorgeous WOOD floorsNewly Renovated kitchenFully tiled bathroomHeat & hot water includedRent stabilizedElevator buildingVery well kept building.Located on woodruffave ave directly across from prospect park parade grounds and prospect park. Right by Parkside b,q trains and close to plenty of cafes, coffees shops, bars and grocery storesContact Rafael ASAP to schedule a viewing Lang1001

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Woodruff Avenue have any available units?
20 Woodruff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 20 Woodruff Avenue have?
Some of 20 Woodruff Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Woodruff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20 Woodruff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Woodruff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20 Woodruff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 20 Woodruff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20 Woodruff Avenue does offer parking.
Does 20 Woodruff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Woodruff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Woodruff Avenue have a pool?
No, 20 Woodruff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20 Woodruff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20 Woodruff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Woodruff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Woodruff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Woodruff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Woodruff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
