199 State Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry

We have a gorgeous newly renovated large two-bedroom 2 bathroom apartment at Downtown Brooklyn available to rent as soon as possible!



The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, stone countertops, stainless steel Viking appliances, including a dishwasher. There is a laundry room.



The bathroom has ultra-modern fixtures, gray ceramic tiles, double sinks, a stand-up shower, and a separate jacuzzi tub.



There are hardwood floors and two great closet spaces throughout the unit.



The huge private terrace boasts iconic Brooklyn views.



All of this is steps to everything, close proximity to the A/C, F, R trains at Jay St-Metro Tech, the 2/3, 4/5 trains at Borough Hall, and the G train at Hoyt-Schermerhorn.



Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!