All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 199 State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
199 State Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:44 AM

199 State Street

199 State Street · (917) 753-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Boerum Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

199 State Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-D · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
We have a gorgeous newly renovated large two-bedroom 2 bathroom apartment at Downtown Brooklyn available to rent as soon as possible!

The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, stone countertops, stainless steel Viking appliances, including a dishwasher. There is a laundry room.

The bathroom has ultra-modern fixtures, gray ceramic tiles, double sinks, a stand-up shower, and a separate jacuzzi tub.

There are hardwood floors and two great closet spaces throughout the unit.

The huge private terrace boasts iconic Brooklyn views.

All of this is steps to everything, close proximity to the A/C, F, R trains at Jay St-Metro Tech, the 2/3, 4/5 trains at Borough Hall, and the G train at Hoyt-Schermerhorn.

Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 State Street have any available units?
199 State Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 199 State Street have?
Some of 199 State Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
199 State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 199 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 199 State Street offer parking?
No, 199 State Street does not offer parking.
Does 199 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 State Street have a pool?
No, 199 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 199 State Street have accessible units?
No, 199 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 199 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 State Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 199 State Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 199 State Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 199 State Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity