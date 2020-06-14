1970 85th Street

Amenities

Centrally located in the heart of South Brooklyn, a fully furnished and interior designed, utilities included. Short term rental available. Spacious Bensonhurst one bed room apartment. This gorgeous unit is plastered with chic furniture and modern appliances, while boasting high ceilings, and charming old architectural finishes, and a private kitchen. Only steps away from the 20th avenue subway station. In a vibrant trending neighborhood close to the Green way Trail, gyms, banks, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, bars, and shopping.