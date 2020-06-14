All apartments in Brooklyn
1970 85th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

1970 85th Street

1970 85th Street · (917) 963-3566 ext. 4258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1970 85th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11214
Bensonhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B-4 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Centrally located in the heart of South Brooklyn, a fully furnished and interior designed, utilities included. Short term rental available. Spacious Bensonhurst one bed room apartment. This gorgeous unit is plastered with chic furniture and modern appliances, while boasting high ceilings, and charming old architectural finishes, and a private kitchen. Only steps away from the 20th avenue subway station. In a vibrant trending neighborhood close to the Green way Trail, gyms, banks, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, bars, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 85th Street have any available units?
1970 85th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1970 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1970 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1970 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1970 85th Street offer parking?
No, 1970 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1970 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1970 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 85th Street have a pool?
No, 1970 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1970 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 1970 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1970 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1970 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1970 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
