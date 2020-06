Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated One Bedroom in Carrol Gardens with shared yard! NO FEE!



VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!!



The apartment features:

- Spacious kitchen that connects to a separate living room.

- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher.

- Cherry wood cabinets.

- French door between living room and kitchen to let in natural light.

- Bedroom fits a queen bed snugly or full size with bedroom comtortably.

- Cherry stained wood floors.

- Recessed lighting.

- Heat and hot water included.



The building:

- Well maintained.

- Shared yard.

- Pet Friendly

- Walk -up

- Near Key Foods, Farmacy Soda Shop, Caputo's bakery , Bar Bruno's and several other eateries.

- Ten minute Uber ride to Trader Joes or Whole Foods.

- Near the G/F train at Carroll Street .



ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE with 1 MONTH FREE.