Brooklyn, NY
196 Montrose Ave
196 Montrose Ave

196 Montrose Avenue · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

196 Montrose Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
Sun filled three bedroom and one and a half baths is smack in the middle of East Williamsburg! An absolute GEM with a dishwasher, exposed brick, laundry room, bike storage, and large shared rooftop! Generously priced this unit features stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, living room space, 11' ceilings, pearl white walls, and each bedroom can accommodate queen size beds! Conveniently located near, restaurants, grills, bars, clubs, grocery stores, cafes, and everything that Williamsburg has to offer!A few blocks away from the L,M,J lines! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Montrose Ave have any available units?
196 Montrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 196 Montrose Ave have?
Some of 196 Montrose Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Montrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
196 Montrose Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Montrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 196 Montrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 196 Montrose Ave offer parking?
No, 196 Montrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 196 Montrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Montrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Montrose Ave have a pool?
No, 196 Montrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 196 Montrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 196 Montrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Montrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 Montrose Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 196 Montrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 Montrose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
