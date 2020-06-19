196 Montrose Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage

Sun filled three bedroom and one and a half baths is smack in the middle of East Williamsburg! An absolute GEM with a dishwasher, exposed brick, laundry room, bike storage, and large shared rooftop! Generously priced this unit features stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, living room space, 11' ceilings, pearl white walls, and each bedroom can accommodate queen size beds! Conveniently located near, restaurants, grills, bars, clubs, grocery stores, cafes, and everything that Williamsburg has to offer!A few blocks away from the L,M,J lines! Call today to schedule a showing!