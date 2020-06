Amenities

This huge 1st floor freshsly painted apartment is conveniently located in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn. Featuring 3 Bedrooms ,2 baths, large rooms, tile and laminate flooring, new vanities, new stove, and new shower doors. Close to N, F, and D lines. No smoking, no pets, min 680 FICO score required. Credit and background check required for any person over 18. $20 application fee for for each person.Laundromat is on the corner. Heat and hot water included. Listing agent is trustee.