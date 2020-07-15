194 Sackett Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Enjoy your morning coffee, or perhaps a moonlight dinner on the 320 square foot deck. This TRUE & SPACIOUS one bedroom gem is soaked with natural sunlight , complete with hardwood floors, a large bedroom, & ample closets. Laundry directly across the street. Be in the mix of it all! Brooklyn Farmacy is at your door step, Lucali & Mazzola's a stones throw away. Enjoy everything Bococa & Columbia Water front has to offer. A short distance to Brooklyn Bridge Park/ Pier 6! Easy access to transportation.