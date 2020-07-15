All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

194 Sackett Street

194 Sackett Street · (917) 747-2942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

194 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Enjoy your morning coffee, or perhaps a moonlight dinner on the 320 square foot deck. This TRUE & SPACIOUS one bedroom gem is soaked with natural sunlight , complete with hardwood floors, a large bedroom, & ample closets. Laundry directly across the street. Be in the mix of it all! Brooklyn Farmacy is at your door step, Lucali & Mazzola's a stones throw away. Enjoy everything Bococa & Columbia Water front has to offer. A short distance to Brooklyn Bridge Park/ Pier 6! Easy access to transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Sackett Street have any available units?
194 Sackett Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 194 Sackett Street currently offering any rent specials?
194 Sackett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Sackett Street pet-friendly?
No, 194 Sackett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 194 Sackett Street offer parking?
No, 194 Sackett Street does not offer parking.
Does 194 Sackett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Sackett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Sackett Street have a pool?
No, 194 Sackett Street does not have a pool.
Does 194 Sackett Street have accessible units?
No, 194 Sackett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Sackett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Sackett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Sackett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Sackett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
