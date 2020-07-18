All apartments in Brooklyn
194 Etna Street
194 Etna Street

194 Etna Street
Location

194 Etna Street, Brooklyn, NY 11208
Cypress Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this pre-war beauty located in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. This incredible space spans the entire second floor of a private townhouse. The apartment features high ceilings, new flooring and a renovated bathroom. There is a windowed eat- in kitchen with white custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The living room is generous in size with direct sunlight, and the bedrooms are spacious and feature great closet space. Location couldn't be better as the the apartment is located a few blocks away from all major transportation, the Jackie Robinson Parkway, restaurants, shopping, Highland Park & Forest Park. Available 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Etna Street have any available units?
194 Etna Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 194 Etna Street currently offering any rent specials?
194 Etna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Etna Street pet-friendly?
No, 194 Etna Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 194 Etna Street offer parking?
No, 194 Etna Street does not offer parking.
Does 194 Etna Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Etna Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Etna Street have a pool?
No, 194 Etna Street does not have a pool.
Does 194 Etna Street have accessible units?
No, 194 Etna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Etna Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Etna Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Etna Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Etna Street does not have units with air conditioning.
