194 Etna Street

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this pre-war beauty located in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. This incredible space spans the entire second floor of a private townhouse. The apartment features high ceilings, new flooring and a renovated bathroom. There is a windowed eat- in kitchen with white custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The living room is generous in size with direct sunlight, and the bedrooms are spacious and feature great closet space. Location couldn't be better as the the apartment is located a few blocks away from all major transportation, the Jackie Robinson Parkway, restaurants, shopping, Highland Park & Forest Park. Available 8/1.