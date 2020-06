Amenities

granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Nice airy one bedroom apartment located on the fifth floor with lots of sunlight. Has a seperate living room and kitchen area. All rooms are very nice size. Walking distance to all your shopping needs and transitApartment amenitiesProperty amenitiesElevatorGuarantor OkGuarantorsLive In SuperNyc Evacuation 6PetsSmall Dogs Allowed