1875 Atlantic Avenue

Hi there,



I am looking for someone to take over my lease that I will move in with my boyfriend.

It is a perfect, affordable apartment for a roommate situation. One of the rooms has a full bathroom in it.

I am planning on moving out by the end of November so the apartment will be ready to move in by December 1st.

If you are interested ping me.

IF YOU ARE GOING TO RENT TILL AUGUST 2020( MY LEASE END) I CAN LEAVE ALL MY FURNITURE FOR YOU, OR YOU CAN TAKE OVER MY LEASE BUT THEN I HAVE TO TAKE MY FURNITURES.



-RENT: $2700, NO BROKER FEE,ONLY DEPOSIT

-ONE BLOCK AWAY FROM C TRAIN'S RALP AVE. STATION.

-2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM (ONE OF THE ROOMS HAS A FULL BATHROOM IN IT)

-DISHWASHER IN THE UNIT, LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING

-YOU WILL HAVE A HUGE TERRACE FOR YOURSELF

- GYM AND GAME ROOM IN THE BUILDING

-PET FRIENDLY

-THERE IS A GARAGE IN THE BUILDING

-THERE IS ALSO A ROOFTOP SO YOU CAN DO BBQ THERE:)

-STREET PARKING IS VERY EASY



PLEASE TEXT ME IF YOU ARE REALLY INTERESTED IN AND CAN MOVE IN DECEMBER

Deniz 3477259677



