185 Woodpoint Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park key fob access

Easy, no contact showing. Building and apartment doors operate on keyless entry. This apartment is currently vacant.



Gut renovated garden level duplex apartment offers two bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main living level with private yard. Lower level duplex offers a large recreation room or convertible three bedroom with a half bath and in unit washer and dryer. Kitchen features white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. There are through the wall air conditioning units, so you don't have to bring your own.



185 Woodpoint is located only two blocks from Graham Avenue. Errands, gifts, wine, grocery, dry cleaning, excellent dining and the Graham Avenue L train are all conveniently located just around the corner from your apartment. Enjoy plenty of outdoor green space, dog run and the Farmer's Market 8 short blocks away at McCarren Park!



Pets Case by Case. Tenant pays electric and gas.