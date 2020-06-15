All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 185 Woodpoint Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
185 Woodpoint Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

185 Woodpoint Road

185 Woodpoint Road · (718) 486-4415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

185 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
key fob access
Easy, no contact showing. Building and apartment doors operate on keyless entry. This apartment is currently vacant.

Gut renovated garden level duplex apartment offers two bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main living level with private yard. Lower level duplex offers a large recreation room or convertible three bedroom with a half bath and in unit washer and dryer. Kitchen features white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. There are through the wall air conditioning units, so you don't have to bring your own.

185 Woodpoint is located only two blocks from Graham Avenue. Errands, gifts, wine, grocery, dry cleaning, excellent dining and the Graham Avenue L train are all conveniently located just around the corner from your apartment. Enjoy plenty of outdoor green space, dog run and the Farmer's Market 8 short blocks away at McCarren Park!

Pets Case by Case. Tenant pays electric and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Woodpoint Road have any available units?
185 Woodpoint Road has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 185 Woodpoint Road have?
Some of 185 Woodpoint Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Woodpoint Road currently offering any rent specials?
185 Woodpoint Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Woodpoint Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Woodpoint Road is pet friendly.
Does 185 Woodpoint Road offer parking?
No, 185 Woodpoint Road does not offer parking.
Does 185 Woodpoint Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Woodpoint Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Woodpoint Road have a pool?
No, 185 Woodpoint Road does not have a pool.
Does 185 Woodpoint Road have accessible units?
No, 185 Woodpoint Road does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Woodpoint Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Woodpoint Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Woodpoint Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 185 Woodpoint Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 185 Woodpoint Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity