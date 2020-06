Amenities

No Fee Newly Renovated Spacious 3 BR with High End Finishes Located few steps away from Nostrand Avenue, the LIRR and A,C Trains on Nostrand Ave, short walk to many Bars, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Delis and Much More!Apartment Features:- Chef's kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite countertop- XL Living Space with Dinning Area- Queen Size Bedrooms- Plenty of Natural Light- Tile Bath With Deep Soak Tub- Hardwood Floor- High Ceilings- Oversized Windows