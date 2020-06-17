Amenities

9B at 181 Front Street is an incredible opportunity to move into a brand new, corner 3 bedroom home with the largest private terrace in the building. Enjoy landmark, city, and bridge views from every room of this sprawling loft style residence.



Past a long entry gallery is the open plan entertaining space featuring a state of the art kitchen with caesarstone countertops, high gloss cabinetry and a floating island. The living room and dining area have direct access to the incredible outdoor space which is unlike your typical private terrace. Entertain, sunbathe or work outside with NYC landmarks, bridges and old loft buildings all around you.



The home's three bedrooms all are graciously sized and have incredible southern light all day long. The master suite has a fully outfitted walk-in closet and dressing area, a windowed en-suite bathroom with double sinks and a walk in shower. Additional features of the home include six large closets, 16 south-facing windows, an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer.



181 Front Street is one of Dumbo's newest luxury rental buildings and offers residents a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of Manhattan and the East River, 24-hour attended lobby, on-site parking and fitness center, a children's playroom, as well as bicycle and stroller storage.



Dumbo is one of Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhoods with easy access to staples like Brooklyn Bridge Park, The 1 Hotel and Dumbo House. The A, C , F and the Ferry are all nearby as well. Please note this is a lease assignment available for a 1 year term beginning June 1, 2020.