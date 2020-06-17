All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

181 Front Street

181 Front St · (646) 980-3258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

181 Front St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-B · Avail. now

$7,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
lobby
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
lobby
9B at 181 Front Street is an incredible opportunity to move into a brand new, corner 3 bedroom home with the largest private terrace in the building. Enjoy landmark, city, and bridge views from every room of this sprawling loft style residence.

Past a long entry gallery is the open plan entertaining space featuring a state of the art kitchen with caesarstone countertops, high gloss cabinetry and a floating island. The living room and dining area have direct access to the incredible outdoor space which is unlike your typical private terrace. Entertain, sunbathe or work outside with NYC landmarks, bridges and old loft buildings all around you.

The home's three bedrooms all are graciously sized and have incredible southern light all day long. The master suite has a fully outfitted walk-in closet and dressing area, a windowed en-suite bathroom with double sinks and a walk in shower. Additional features of the home include six large closets, 16 south-facing windows, an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer.

181 Front Street is one of Dumbo's newest luxury rental buildings and offers residents a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of Manhattan and the East River, 24-hour attended lobby, on-site parking and fitness center, a children's playroom, as well as bicycle and stroller storage.

Dumbo is one of Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhoods with easy access to staples like Brooklyn Bridge Park, The 1 Hotel and Dumbo House. The A, C , F and the Ferry are all nearby as well. Please note this is a lease assignment available for a 1 year term beginning June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Front Street have any available units?
181 Front Street has a unit available for $7,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 181 Front Street have?
Some of 181 Front Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
181 Front Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Front Street pet-friendly?
No, 181 Front Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 181 Front Street offer parking?
Yes, 181 Front Street does offer parking.
Does 181 Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Front Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Front Street have a pool?
No, 181 Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 181 Front Street have accessible units?
No, 181 Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Front Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Front Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Front Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Front Street does not have units with air conditioning.
