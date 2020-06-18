181 Chauncey Street

Amenities

BRIGHT 2 BED apartment featuring stylish gray & white kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Wide plank gray floors, Washer/Dryer IN UNIT, Air Conditioning units in every room, and Sleek Modern bathrooms with waterfall shower head. The spacious bedrooms have large double pane windows flooding the unit with sunlight. And the open concept kitchen is ideal for entertaining.Located in Bed Stuy near the Bushwick border just around the corner from the AC trains at Utica Ave as well as an abundance of hip Cafes, Restaurants & Bars such as The Trade Coffee, Milk & Pull, Baileys, Mannys, Zabka, Chez Oskar, Casablanca Bar, the Wilky and more.Available June 1st