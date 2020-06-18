All apartments in Brooklyn
181 Chauncey Street

181 Chauncey Street · (718) 400-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

181 Chauncey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BRIGHT 2 BED apartment featuring stylish gray & white kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Wide plank gray floors, Washer/Dryer IN UNIT, Air Conditioning units in every room, and Sleek Modern bathrooms with waterfall shower head. The spacious bedrooms have large double pane windows flooding the unit with sunlight. And the open concept kitchen is ideal for entertaining.Located in Bed Stuy near the Bushwick border just around the corner from the AC trains at Utica Ave as well as an abundance of hip Cafes, Restaurants & Bars such as The Trade Coffee, Milk & Pull, Baileys, Mannys, Zabka, Chez Oskar, Casablanca Bar, the Wilky and more.Available June 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Chauncey Street have any available units?
181 Chauncey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 181 Chauncey Street have?
Some of 181 Chauncey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Chauncey Street currently offering any rent specials?
181 Chauncey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Chauncey Street pet-friendly?
No, 181 Chauncey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 181 Chauncey Street offer parking?
No, 181 Chauncey Street does not offer parking.
Does 181 Chauncey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Chauncey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Chauncey Street have a pool?
No, 181 Chauncey Street does not have a pool.
Does 181 Chauncey Street have accessible units?
No, 181 Chauncey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Chauncey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Chauncey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Chauncey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 181 Chauncey Street has units with air conditioning.
