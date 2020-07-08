All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:01 PM

181 73 Street

181 73rd Street · (718) 612-3088
Location

181 73rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 481 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Bay Ridge : 73rd Street . Beautiful pre-war true 2 bedroom with harbor views. This upper floor co-op has southwestern exposure and is drenched with plenty of sunlight. This impressive unit features TWO terraces, a spacious living room plus a dining /office area)is 23 x 17.8.There is a renovated Eat in Kitchen with maple wood cabinets ,tiled backsplash, granite countertops,and stainless steel appliances. The masterbedroom is 17.6 x 11.4Teh 2nd bdrm is 11.9 x 14 plus a 3.2'closet. Other highlights include a renovated white tiled bath ,herringbone hardwood floors, 7 closets and all utilities are included .The building amenities include a resident super, new windows & 2 laundry facilities. This co-op is in the ideal location being situated minutes away from Shore Road Park ,Owl’s Head Park & the American Veteran’s Memorial Pier. Enjoy the conveniences being near to transportation ,shopping , food markets,restaurants and cafes.Available as soon as July 1.Tenants are required to submit a co-op board application.
*agent owned

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 73 Street have any available units?
181 73 Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 181 73 Street have?
Some of 181 73 Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 73 Street currently offering any rent specials?
181 73 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 73 Street pet-friendly?
No, 181 73 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 181 73 Street offer parking?
No, 181 73 Street does not offer parking.
Does 181 73 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 73 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 73 Street have a pool?
No, 181 73 Street does not have a pool.
Does 181 73 Street have accessible units?
No, 181 73 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 181 73 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 73 Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 73 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 73 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
