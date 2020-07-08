181 73 Street

Amenities

Bay Ridge : 73rd Street . Beautiful pre-war true 2 bedroom with harbor views. This upper floor co-op has southwestern exposure and is drenched with plenty of sunlight. This impressive unit features TWO terraces, a spacious living room plus a dining /office area)is 23 x 17.8.There is a renovated Eat in Kitchen with maple wood cabinets ,tiled backsplash, granite countertops,and stainless steel appliances. The masterbedroom is 17.6 x 11.4Teh 2nd bdrm is 11.9 x 14 plus a 3.2'closet. Other highlights include a renovated white tiled bath ,herringbone hardwood floors, 7 closets and all utilities are included .The building amenities include a resident super, new windows & 2 laundry facilities. This co-op is in the ideal location being situated minutes away from Shore Road Park ,Owl’s Head Park & the American Veteran’s Memorial Pier. Enjoy the conveniences being near to transportation ,shopping , food markets,restaurants and cafes.Available as soon as July 1.Tenants are required to submit a co-op board application.

*agent owned