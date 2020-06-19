180 Sterling Place

Amenities
Pets Upon Approval. Heat and Hot Water Included. Guarantor Ok.,Experience Brownstone Brooklyn Living on an Award Winning 'Greenest' Tree-Lined Residential Block, Close to Prospect Park, B/Q/2/3 Subways, Crunch Fitness, Farmer's Market, Union Street Food Coop, Union Market, Key Food, Laundromat/Cleaners, 7th Ave, Vanderbilt, and Flatbush's Variety of Restaurants, Boutiques and Plethora of Neighborhood Services. This Sunny Stylish Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo Apartment Features a Corner Layout with Tall Ceilings, Wood Burning Fireplace, Open Island Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances and Subway Tiled Backsplash, Dishwasher, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Built-In Wardrobe and a Walk In Closet with Quiet Open South and Eastern Exposures. Pets Upon Approval Plus Pet Deposit. Heat and Hot Water Included, Bicycle Storage Available. Guarantors Ok. Available July 31st.