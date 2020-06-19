180 Sterling Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym bike storage

Pets Upon Approval. Heat and Hot Water Included. Guarantor Ok.,Experience Brownstone Brooklyn Living on an Award Winning 'Greenest' Tree-Lined Residential Block, Close to Prospect Park, B/Q/2/3 Subways, Crunch Fitness, Farmer's Market, Union Street Food Coop, Union Market, Key Food, Laundromat/Cleaners, 7th Ave, Vanderbilt, and Flatbush's Variety of Restaurants, Boutiques and Plethora of Neighborhood Services. This Sunny Stylish Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo Apartment Features a Corner Layout with Tall Ceilings, Wood Burning Fireplace, Open Island Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances and Subway Tiled Backsplash, Dishwasher, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Built-In Wardrobe and a Walk In Closet with Quiet Open South and Eastern Exposures. Pets Upon Approval Plus Pet Deposit. Heat and Hot Water Included, Bicycle Storage Available. Guarantors Ok. Available July 31st.