Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:42 PM

180 Sterling Place

180 Sterling Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 Sterling Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bike storage
Experience Brownstone Brooklyn Living on an Award Winning 'Greenest' Tree-Lined Residential Block around the corner from Prospect Park, B/Q/2/3 Subways, Soul Cycle, Crunch Fitness, Farmer's Market, Food Coop, Union Market, 7th Ave, Vanderbilt, and Flatbush's Variety of Restaurants, Boutiques and Plethora of Neighborhood Services.

This Sunny Stylish Renovated 1 Bedroom Features a Corner Layout with Tall Ceilings, Wood Burning Fireplace, Open Island Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances, Butcher Block Counters, Subway Tiled Backsplash, Dishwasher, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Built-In Wardrobe and a Walk In Closet with Quiet Open South and Eastern Exposures.

Located 2 Flights Up on the 3rd Floor within a Well Maintained Charming Prewar Limestone Condominium with Video Intercom in North Slope bordering Prospect Heights 10 minutes from Barclays Center 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R/LIRR and Target Only 1 Stop from Manhattan via N Train, 2 Stops to Union Square.

Pets Upon Approval. Heat and Hot Water Included. Guarantor Ok.,Experience Brownstone Brooklyn Living on an Award Winning 'Greenest' Tree-Lined Residential Block, Close to Prospect Park, B/Q/2/3 Subways, Crunch Fitness, Farmer's Market, Union Street Food Coop, Union Market, Key Food, Laundromat/Cleaners, 7th Ave, Vanderbilt, and Flatbush's Variety of Restaurants, Boutiques and Plethora of Neighborhood Services. This Sunny Stylish Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo Apartment Features a Corner Layout with Tall Ceilings, Wood Burning Fireplace, Open Island Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances and Subway Tiled Backsplash, Dishwasher, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Built-In Wardrobe and a Walk In Closet with Quiet Open South and Eastern Exposures. Pets Upon Approval Plus Pet Deposit. Heat and Hot Water Included, Bicycle Storage Available. Guarantors Ok. Available July 31st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Sterling Place have any available units?
180 Sterling Place has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180 Sterling Place have?
Some of 180 Sterling Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
180 Sterling Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Sterling Place is pet friendly.
Does 180 Sterling Place offer parking?
No, 180 Sterling Place does not offer parking.
Does 180 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Sterling Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 180 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 180 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 180 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Sterling Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Sterling Place does not have units with air conditioning.
