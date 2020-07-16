18 Sherman Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning duplex plus rec room on a coveted Windsor Terrace block is available for rent August 15. This immaculate home features a thoughtfully laid out 3 bedrooms plus home office and a huge recreational room on one floor with a built-in sound system and full spa bath with steam shower. The backyard is a true urban oasis-a relaxing patio with built-in gas grill and lounge seating under a magnolia tree, plus an elevated rear area that includes a basketball hoop. The garden level has a beautiful country-style newly updated kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. The large dining area is great for entertaining, and a powder room off this area adds convenience. Bedrooms upstairs are separate and spacious, and the master includes two handcrafted custom closets. The historic detail of this prewar limestone has been carefully preserved and includes original inlaid parquet flooring, pocket doors, pier mirror, and moldings throughout. The vibe and flow of this home is fantastic...and the location is too! Treelined and friendly Sherman Street has been dubbed "The Crown Jewel of Windsor Terrace". Easy street parking, and centrally located next to Prospect Park, the F train, PS 154, shops, and excellent restaurants. Small pets are OK on approval. Available August 15. Shown by appointment only...call today for your exclusive viewing of this special home.



Additional features of this property include: recreational room and built-in sound system.