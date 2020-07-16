All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:49 AM

18 Sherman Street

18 Sherman Street · (718) 809-1917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Sherman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning duplex plus rec room on a coveted Windsor Terrace block is available for rent August 15. This immaculate home features a thoughtfully laid out 3 bedrooms plus home office and a huge recreational room on one floor with a built-in sound system and full spa bath with steam shower. The backyard is a true urban oasis-a relaxing patio with built-in gas grill and lounge seating under a magnolia tree, plus an elevated rear area that includes a basketball hoop. The garden level has a beautiful country-style newly updated kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. The large dining area is great for entertaining, and a powder room off this area adds convenience. Bedrooms upstairs are separate and spacious, and the master includes two handcrafted custom closets. The historic detail of this prewar limestone has been carefully preserved and includes original inlaid parquet flooring, pocket doors, pier mirror, and moldings throughout. The vibe and flow of this home is fantastic...and the location is too! Treelined and friendly Sherman Street has been dubbed "The Crown Jewel of Windsor Terrace". Easy street parking, and centrally located next to Prospect Park, the F train, PS 154, shops, and excellent restaurants. Small pets are OK on approval. Available August 15. Shown by appointment only...call today for your exclusive viewing of this special home.

Additional features of this property include: recreational room and built-in sound system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Sherman Street have any available units?
18 Sherman Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Sherman Street have?
Some of 18 Sherman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
18 Sherman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Sherman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Sherman Street is pet friendly.
Does 18 Sherman Street offer parking?
No, 18 Sherman Street does not offer parking.
Does 18 Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Sherman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 18 Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 18 Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 18 Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Sherman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Sherman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Sherman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
