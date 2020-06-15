All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 179 Woodpoint Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
179 Woodpoint Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

179 Woodpoint Road

179 Woodpoint Road · (917) 747-2942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

179 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
sauna
Welcome to Williamsburg EAST! This contemporary one-bedroom apartment is move-in ready with all the bells and whistles including PRIVATE PARKING SPACE in the attached parking garage with entrance to the lobby. Replete with floor to ceiling windows, the sleek open kitchen has gloss cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances, designer tiled bathroom with tub/sauna/shower combo, ample size bedroom with large closets, balcony out your living room with light all day! Additionally, this apartment has a 163 square foot private rooftop cabana and super large storage space- 108 square feet. Building amenities include elevator, bike storage room, pet bath, common roof area and laundry room. Conveniently located just a few blocks walk to the Graham Ave Station- L train. Close to your favorite restaurants, cafes and shoppes. Finally, welcome to 179 Woodpoint Road, where you feel like you are in the suburbs in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Woodpoint Road have any available units?
179 Woodpoint Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 179 Woodpoint Road have?
Some of 179 Woodpoint Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Woodpoint Road currently offering any rent specials?
179 Woodpoint Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Woodpoint Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Woodpoint Road is pet friendly.
Does 179 Woodpoint Road offer parking?
Yes, 179 Woodpoint Road does offer parking.
Does 179 Woodpoint Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Woodpoint Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Woodpoint Road have a pool?
No, 179 Woodpoint Road does not have a pool.
Does 179 Woodpoint Road have accessible units?
No, 179 Woodpoint Road does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Woodpoint Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Woodpoint Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Woodpoint Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Woodpoint Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 179 Woodpoint Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity