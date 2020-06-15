Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage lobby sauna

Welcome to Williamsburg EAST! This contemporary one-bedroom apartment is move-in ready with all the bells and whistles including PRIVATE PARKING SPACE in the attached parking garage with entrance to the lobby. Replete with floor to ceiling windows, the sleek open kitchen has gloss cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances, designer tiled bathroom with tub/sauna/shower combo, ample size bedroom with large closets, balcony out your living room with light all day! Additionally, this apartment has a 163 square foot private rooftop cabana and super large storage space- 108 square feet. Building amenities include elevator, bike storage room, pet bath, common roof area and laundry room. Conveniently located just a few blocks walk to the Graham Ave Station- L train. Close to your favorite restaurants, cafes and shoppes. Finally, welcome to 179 Woodpoint Road, where you feel like you are in the suburbs in the city.