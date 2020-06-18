1780 West 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Large studio Available now.



Beautiful large studio apartment. This unit features a separate eat-in kitchen, a large living room with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



This beautiful elevator Brooklyn building boasting original character and details is located in Gravesend. It's a short walk to the N and F Kings Highway station. Enjoy countless eateries such as Almaz, The Juice Theory, Mint Brooklyn, and many more. Start your day off with a coffee from Dunkin Donuts located right across the street and spend the afternoon shopping in the nearby 86th Street shopping center. Grab Dinner in one of the many restaurants located on 86th Street including Tommaso. Pets Allowed.