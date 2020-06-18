All apartments in Brooklyn
1780 West 3rd Street

1780 West 3rd Street · (212) 729-6298
Location

1780 West 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Gravesend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Large studio Available now.

Beautiful large studio apartment. This unit features a separate eat-in kitchen, a large living room with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

This beautiful elevator Brooklyn building boasting original character and details is located in Gravesend. It's a short walk to the N and F Kings Highway station. Enjoy countless eateries such as Almaz, The Juice Theory, Mint Brooklyn, and many more. Start your day off with a coffee from Dunkin Donuts located right across the street and spend the afternoon shopping in the nearby 86th Street shopping center. Grab Dinner in one of the many restaurants located on 86th Street including Tommaso. Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 West 3rd Street have any available units?
1780 West 3rd Street has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1780 West 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1780 West 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 West 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 West 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1780 West 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 1780 West 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1780 West 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 West 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 West 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1780 West 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1780 West 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1780 West 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 West 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 West 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1780 West 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1780 West 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
