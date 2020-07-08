177 Kingston Avenue

Amenities

SPACE. You need it. You want it. It's here. You need a home office? It's here. You need sunlight pouring through your windows? It's here. You need a washer/dryer in your unit? We got you.



Just steps from the beautiful promenade of Eastern Parkway, this lovely, well-appointed three bedroom, two bath condo feels more like a home than an apartment. The layout provides for many moments both social and intimate. Ample closet space means no more storage fees! And, for that day in the future when we can entertain again, there is space for a full 6-8 seat dining set. The master bath boasts his and her sinks (or is it they and them?) and a full Waterworks shower. The kitchen is an open design with plenty of counter and cabinet space and a full complement of top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.



Now, full disclosure, this is a four-story walk-up, so get a Fitbit. There are NO PETS allowed. Sorry, Mr. Biggles. And this is a strict NON-SMOKING building. No smoking of ANYTHING. Just so we're clear. Great! Call me!