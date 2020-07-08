All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 177 Kingston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
177 Kingston Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

177 Kingston Avenue

177 Kingston Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

177 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SPACE. You need it. You want it. It's here. You need a home office? It's here. You need sunlight pouring through your windows? It's here. You need a washer/dryer in your unit? We got you.

Just steps from the beautiful promenade of Eastern Parkway, this lovely, well-appointed three bedroom, two bath condo feels more like a home than an apartment. The layout provides for many moments both social and intimate. Ample closet space means no more storage fees! And, for that day in the future when we can entertain again, there is space for a full 6-8 seat dining set. The master bath boasts his and her sinks (or is it they and them?) and a full Waterworks shower. The kitchen is an open design with plenty of counter and cabinet space and a full complement of top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.

Now, full disclosure, this is a four-story walk-up, so get a Fitbit. There are NO PETS allowed. Sorry, Mr. Biggles. And this is a strict NON-SMOKING building. No smoking of ANYTHING. Just so we're clear. Great! Call me!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Kingston Avenue have any available units?
177 Kingston Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 177 Kingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
177 Kingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Kingston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 177 Kingston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 177 Kingston Avenue offer parking?
No, 177 Kingston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 177 Kingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 Kingston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Kingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 177 Kingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 177 Kingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 177 Kingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Kingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Kingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Kingston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Kingston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 177 Kingston Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity