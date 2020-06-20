All apartments in Brooklyn
1768 Dean Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

1768 Dean Street

1768 Dean Street · (718) 840-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1768 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This brand new FOUR bedroom one and a half bathroom duplex sprawls over 1800 sq ft and features top of the line renovations and appliances. Peaceful. Enter into your expansive open kitchen/living room with floor to ceiling windows , the floor plan is wide open &amp; airy allowing ease to entertain from your chefs kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Just of the kitchen and down the hallway you'll find two sizable bedrooms, each with massive closets, and a beautifully designed bathroom. As well as a staircase heading down to two additional bedrooms. On this level you will find an additional bathroom and laundry hook ups, as well access to your own private GARDEN. Just a short walk to most major train lines and a plethora of cool shops and restaurants, as well as a new Mediterranean cafe right on the corner "Mamas Kitchen". A,C and C trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Crown Heights apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 Dean Street have any available units?
1768 Dean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1768 Dean Street have?
Some of 1768 Dean Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
1768 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 1768 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1768 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 1768 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 1768 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1768 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 1768 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 1768 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 1768 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1768 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1768 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1768 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
