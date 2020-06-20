1768 Dean Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This brand new FOUR bedroom one and a half bathroom duplex sprawls over 1800 sq ft and features top of the line renovations and appliances. Peaceful. Enter into your expansive open kitchen/living room with floor to ceiling windows , the floor plan is wide open & airy allowing ease to entertain from your chefs kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Just of the kitchen and down the hallway you'll find two sizable bedrooms, each with massive closets, and a beautifully designed bathroom. As well as a staircase heading down to two additional bedrooms. On this level you will find an additional bathroom and laundry hook ups, as well access to your own private GARDEN. Just a short walk to most major train lines and a plethora of cool shops and restaurants, as well as a new Mediterranean cafe right on the corner "Mamas Kitchen". A,C and C trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Crown Heights apartment before your competitors do!