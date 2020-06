Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous newly renovated rental property located on the famous Fulton St in Stuyvesant Heights! This radiant rental property has 2 bedrooms, high ceiling, kitchen, and dining area. Such beautiful new appliances and hard wooded floors do not miss out on this opportunity! Now lets talk about location, just a few steps from the A & C train as well as surrounding recreational parks. WWH1870