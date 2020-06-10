All apartments in Brooklyn
1753 East 12th Street
1753 East 12th Street

1753 East 12th Street · (212) 203-7638
Location

1753 East 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$1,795

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
coffee bar
air conditioning
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
At the intersection of style and comfort, the uniquely constructed EDGE on 12 redefines the Kings Highway neighborhood standards of convenience and luxury.

The 'D' line apartments have an extremely efficient studio layout with private balcony. For an elegant, timeless feel, each EDGE apartment comes dressed in hardwood Herringbone flooring sourced from premium quality lumber, double-paned aluminum windows for added temperature insulation and noise mitigation, and streamlined wall-mounted ductless Mitsubishi multi split HVAC systems, the highest level of efficiency for cooling and heating an individual apartment.

EDGE kitchens feature cabinetry by Scavolini, the premier global Italian manufacturer known for its innovative design and superior quality craftsmanship. Bosch electric appliances and convection microwave ovens equip every EDGE kitchen. Bathrooms feature TOTO fixtures, Scavolini vanities, and imported ceramics for a clean and modern aesthetic.

The EDGE Lounge located on the ground level, features cutting edge interior design with comfy couches, a large TV, and a coffee bar, making it the ideal place to host a meeting, work on a project, socialize, or simply kick back and relax. Also completely unique to the area, The EDGE offers a top-of-the-line recreational rooftop space furnished with lounge chairs, table seating, eating area, sink, granite wet bar, and open environment to revel in rooftop gatherings or simply enjoy the cityscape sunset.

Nestled between Sheepshead Bay, Madison, and Midwood, The EDGE is your city home in a suburban enclave. The tree-lined block is conveniently located in close proximity to a variety of shopping destinations and restaurants on Kings Highway, while several train options (Kings Highway B/Q station is 3 blocks away, F train nearby) and bus routes will land you in Manhattan in far less than an hour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 East 12th Street have any available units?
1753 East 12th Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1753 East 12th Street have?
Some of 1753 East 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1753 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1753 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1753 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 1753 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1753 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 East 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 1753 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1753 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 1753 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 East 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1753 East 12th Street has units with air conditioning.
