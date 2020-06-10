1753 East 12th Street

Amenities

At the intersection of style and comfort, the uniquely constructed EDGE on 12 redefines the Kings Highway neighborhood standards of convenience and luxury.



The 'D' line apartments have an extremely efficient studio layout with private balcony. For an elegant, timeless feel, each EDGE apartment comes dressed in hardwood Herringbone flooring sourced from premium quality lumber, double-paned aluminum windows for added temperature insulation and noise mitigation, and streamlined wall-mounted ductless Mitsubishi multi split HVAC systems, the highest level of efficiency for cooling and heating an individual apartment.



EDGE kitchens feature cabinetry by Scavolini, the premier global Italian manufacturer known for its innovative design and superior quality craftsmanship. Bosch electric appliances and convection microwave ovens equip every EDGE kitchen. Bathrooms feature TOTO fixtures, Scavolini vanities, and imported ceramics for a clean and modern aesthetic.



The EDGE Lounge located on the ground level, features cutting edge interior design with comfy couches, a large TV, and a coffee bar, making it the ideal place to host a meeting, work on a project, socialize, or simply kick back and relax. Also completely unique to the area, The EDGE offers a top-of-the-line recreational rooftop space furnished with lounge chairs, table seating, eating area, sink, granite wet bar, and open environment to revel in rooftop gatherings or simply enjoy the cityscape sunset.



Nestled between Sheepshead Bay, Madison, and Midwood, The EDGE is your city home in a suburban enclave. The tree-lined block is conveniently located in close proximity to a variety of shopping destinations and restaurants on Kings Highway, while several train options (Kings Highway B/Q station is 3 blocks away, F train nearby) and bus routes will land you in Manhattan in far less than an hour.