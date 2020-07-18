All apartments in Brooklyn
175 19th Street 706
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

175 19th Street 706

175 19th St · (718) 930-5653
Location

175 19th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 706 · Avail. now

$3,148

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
The Alexey Luxury Residency in Park Slope - Property Id: 246189

The Alexey Luxury Residency
175 19th St Unit #1103 Brooklyn, NY, 11232

Description
No Fee Listing !!!

The Alexey Luxury Residency is located in Park Slope, is an amenity-filled luxury high-rise, with fantastic views of lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn. This spacious unit features one bedroom unit comes with a beautiful kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, breakfast counter, and plenty of cabinet space. Large windows providing ample sunlight, video intercom system, A/C and heat units installed.

Building amenities include:
- Doorman
- Package room
- Resident lounge
- Landscaped courtyard
- Rooftop deck with loungers and barbecue grills
- Gym
- Pet spa
- Children's playroom
- Laundry room
- Bike room
- No broker fee!
- One months free on 12 month lease!
- Pets allowed
- First, security due at lease signing

Open house - By Appt Only!!!
Monday Friday - 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday - Sunday - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/175-19th-street-brooklyn-ny-unit-706/246189
Property Id 246189

(RLNE5943565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 19th Street 706 have any available units?
175 19th Street 706 has a unit available for $3,148 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 19th Street 706 have?
Some of 175 19th Street 706's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 19th Street 706 currently offering any rent specials?
175 19th Street 706 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 19th Street 706 pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 19th Street 706 is pet friendly.
Does 175 19th Street 706 offer parking?
No, 175 19th Street 706 does not offer parking.
Does 175 19th Street 706 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 19th Street 706 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 19th Street 706 have a pool?
No, 175 19th Street 706 does not have a pool.
Does 175 19th Street 706 have accessible units?
No, 175 19th Street 706 does not have accessible units.
Does 175 19th Street 706 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 19th Street 706 has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 19th Street 706 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 175 19th Street 706 has units with air conditioning.
