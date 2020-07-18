175 19th Street 706

Amenities

The Alexey Luxury Residency

175 19th St Unit #1103 Brooklyn, NY, 11232



Description

No Fee Listing !!!



The Alexey Luxury Residency is located in Park Slope, is an amenity-filled luxury high-rise, with fantastic views of lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn. This spacious unit features one bedroom unit comes with a beautiful kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, breakfast counter, and plenty of cabinet space. Large windows providing ample sunlight, video intercom system, A/C and heat units installed.



Building amenities include:

- Doorman

- Package room

- Resident lounge

- Landscaped courtyard

- Rooftop deck with loungers and barbecue grills

- Gym

- Pet spa

- Children's playroom

- Laundry room

- Bike room

- No broker fee!

- One months free on 12 month lease!

- Pets allowed

- First, security due at lease signing



Open house - By Appt Only!!!

Monday Friday - 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Saturday - Sunday - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Property Id 246189



