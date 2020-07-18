175 19th Street 706

Amenities
The Alexey Luxury Residency in Park Slope - Property Id: 246189
The Alexey Luxury Residency
175 19th St Unit #1103 Brooklyn, NY, 11232
No Fee Listing !!!
The Alexey Luxury Residency is located in Park Slope, is an amenity-filled luxury high-rise, with fantastic views of lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn. This spacious unit features one bedroom unit comes with a beautiful kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, breakfast counter, and plenty of cabinet space. Large windows providing ample sunlight, video intercom system, A/C and heat units installed.
Building amenities include:
- Doorman
- Package room
- Resident lounge
- Landscaped courtyard
- Rooftop deck with loungers and barbecue grills
- Gym
- Pet spa
- Children's playroom
- Laundry room
- Bike room
- No broker fee!
- One months free on 12 month lease!
- Pets allowed
- First, security due at lease signing
Open house - By Appt Only!!!
Monday Friday - 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday - Sunday - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/175-19th-street-brooklyn-ny-unit-706/246189
